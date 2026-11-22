UFC lightweight veteran Dan Hooker says he tried to convince Brian Ortega not to retire following their fight at UFC Qatar.

Ortega lost a one-sided unanimous decision to Hooker at UFC Qatar, and afterwards, he took off his UFC gloves and announced his retirement from MMA.

Hooker, though, says he tried to convince his opponent not to make such a rash decision in the wake of his loss.

Dan Hooker Told Brian Ortega Not to Retire

Speaking to the media after UFC Qatar, Hooker says he told Ortega not to retire from MMA right away and instead to go home and talk to his family about it before making any decision about his future in fighting.

“Even though I saw him cutting his gloves off, I told him, ‘Don’t do that. That’s too quick of a decision to make. Just in my opinion, it’s a decision that should be made before the fight, or – I don’t like, ‘If I win, I’m not going to retire. If I lose, I’m going to retire.’ I like the way ‘Wonderboy’ wrapped it up where he came into the fight and said, ‘Win or lose, I’m going to wrap this up,'” Hooker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Or go home and you sit down and talk to your coaches and you talk to your family and you make that decision. I don’t think it’s a decision that should be made right after a loss, and a tough loss, too, where you physically showed a lot of durability and mentally showed a lot of heart.”

Big Win by Dan Hooker

Hooker’s win over Ortega was a big one, as he snapped a three-fight losing skid to get back into the win column, which was much needed after he had been finished in three straight fights.

For his next bout, Hooker has already called out Max Holloway, and he wants the BMF title to be on the line for the fight, even though Charles Oliveira currently holds that title. We’ll see if Hooker gets the fight that he so badly wants, but on paper, it’s a fun one.