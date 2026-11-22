Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka issued a statement following his second-round knockout loss at UFC Qatar.

Prochazka suffered his second knockout loss of 2027 when he was stopped with two seconds left in the second round by Navajo Stirling in the main event of UFC Qatar on Saturday.

It was another tough loss for the Czech native, who dropped to 6-4 in the UFC following the loss, with all four of those defeats coming by knockout.

Jiri Prochazka Speaks Out Following UFC Qatar Loss

Speaking in a video posted to his social media after losing to Stirling at UFC Qatar, Prochazka shared his reaction to the defeat.

“Ah man, I felt sharp, prepared, strong. Maybe too much tactic and not too much pressure. There is a lot of work, it can be much better. No more like this. I will do everything. Believe me,” Prochazka said.

What’s Next for Jiri Prochazka?

Following this brutal KO loss against Stirling, it will be interesting to see what move Prochazka makes now to save his UFC career.

He is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC, win or lose, so he’s not at risk of being cut or anything, but if he wants to get back to the belt, then he needs to make a drastic change, and that could mean switching weight classes.

Prochazka had previously spoken about moving down to 185 lbs, so it will be interesting to see if a move to the middleweight division could still be in store for him. He is a big man, though, so cutting 20 lbs more off his 205 lbs frame might be really difficult for him to do.

Another option is moving up to heavyweight, something that hasn’t been discussed as much as Prochazka moving down in weight. There have been a lot of former light-heavyweight fighters recently who have gone up to heavyweight and found success, namely Johnny Walker, so perhaps this is something that Prochazka could consider, too.

Either way, it’s clear that something will have to change after Prochazka has been brutally knocked out by opponents in two straight fights.