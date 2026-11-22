UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev doubled down on his acceptance of Merab Dvalishvili being assaulted in Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili and his friend were assaulted by Makhachev’s teammates, brothers Usman Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov, plus six other men, in an assault last week at an Abu Dhabi hotel that was widely condemned within the MMA community.

Makhachev, however, believes that what happened that day was acceptable, and he doubled down on it in a new interview.

Islam Makhachev OK With Merab Dvalishvili Being Assaulted

Speaking in an interview with Russian reporters, Makhachev said that it was OK that Dvalishvili and his friend got assaulted in the name of “honor.”

“It got blown way out of proportion. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy’s mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom. To me, that’s sacred. I don’t think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If you cross the line, you should expect it. When your honor is insulted, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-on-1 or 2-on-1,” Makhachev said.

After Makhachev said these comments, social media reaction was very negative towards him, as they don’t believe that he or his team were in the right for their assault on Dvalishvili and his friend last week in Abu Dhabi.

When Will Islam Makhachev Fight Next?

Makhachev was supposed to fight Carlos Prates in his second UFC welterweight title defense at UFC 336 in Toronto in January, but he turned the fight down, as he said he wasn’t ready to fight so soon after his title defense against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in August.

That led to the UFC creating an interim welterweight title bout between Prates and Michael Morales at UFC 336. The winner of that bout is set to fight Makhachev sometime next summer, ideally, for the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

We shall see if Makhachev is going to be ready for that date, but the hope is that he will be, because the UFC wants to get that fight done sooner rather than later.