UFC flyweight veteran Kyoji Horiguchi shared his reaction after picking up a big win over Asu Almabayev at UFC Qatar.

Horiguchi earned a unanimous decision win over Almabayev on the UFC Qatar main card. Though it was far from the most exciting fight of the night, it was still a solid win for Horiguchi, who bounced back after being knocked out by Manel Kape in his last outing.

Kyoji Horiguchi Reacts to Beating Asu Almabayev

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Horiguchi shared his thoughts on his win over Almabayev, revealing that, although he got the win, he wasn’t thrilled with it as the fight wasn’t exciting.

“I have my own standard for how I should carry myself as a pro, so I feel this one wasn’t good enough. Thank you to the fans for supporting me and being happy about the win. I did get the win. But I’m not satisfied with the performance, so I’ll keep working on it,” Horiguchi said.

What’s Next for Kyoji Horiguchi?

With strong rumors linking the UFC to an upcoming event in early 2027 in Japan, it would make sense for Horiguchi to fight on that card, as he is one of the biggest names in the sport from that region.

It’s possible that Horiguchi could even headline a UFC Japan card, as he is a huge name and extremely popular in that region. If that’s the case, then a matchup against someone such as Brandon Royval would be a really good fight for both men, as the winner of that bout could very well be in line for a title shot at 125 lbs.

For what it’s worth, Horiguchi has already said that he wants a title shot against the winner of the UFC 336 main event between champion Joshua Van and the aforementioned Kape, but it feels like he would have to get another big win or two before he fights for UFC gold again. Still, beating Almabayev is a massive win on Horiguchi’s resume, and it puts him back in the mix to fight for the belt at 125 lbs, which is his ultimate goal.