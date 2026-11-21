Long-time UFC fighter Brian Ortega announced his retirement from mixed martial arts following a decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar.

Hooker beat Ortega 30-27 x 3 to win a lopsided unanimous decision in the featured bout at UFC Qatar. Following the fight, Ortega took his gloves off, laid them down in the center of the Octagon, and told UFC commentator Michael Bisping he was retiring from the sport.

Brian Ortega Retires

In his post-fight interview following his loss to Hooker, Ortega said that he was retiring because he just felt like he didn’t have it in him anymore to fight.

Ortega revealed that he felt bad for hitting Hooker, and knowing how he was feeling during the contest, he made the decision to lay his gloves down following the bout.

Thus ends a long UFC career for Ortega, a two-time UFC featherweight title challenger who was one of the best fighters in the world at 145 lbs for many years.

Now, it’s all over at age 35.

Brian Ortega UFC Career

Ortega made his pro MMA debut in 2010, and he won the first eight fights of his fighting career, including winning the RFA featherweight title, to get a UFC contract.

He made his UFC debut in 2014, and he went 8-6, 1 NC overall during his UFC career, with seven of his eight wins coming by stoppage. Overall, his MMA record concludes with a 16-6, 1 NC mark.

He won eight post-fight bonuses during his UFC career, as he was one of the most exciting fighters in the sport for over a decade.

Ortega fought for the UFC featherweight belt twice, first against Max Holloway at UFC 231 in 2018 in a fourth-round TKO loss, and then against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 in 2021, losing by decision in a fight where he nearly choked Volkanovski out to win the belt.

Ortega’s best wins during his career came over The Korean Zombie, Yair Rodriguez, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson, and Renato Moicano.

We at Heavy MMA wish Ortega the best in his retirement from mixed martial arts and thank him for his contribution to the sport and for all the exciting fights.