UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling issued a statement following his unanimous decision loss to Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar.

Sterling and Vallejos met in the co-main event of UFC Qatar, which took place on Saturday. The fight was competitive throughout the 15 minutes, but in the end, the judges went with Vallejos as the winner via unanimous decision.

Sterling, evidently, is not happy with the judges’ scorecards, which awarded Vallejos the victory with 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 tallies.

Aljamain Sterling Reacts to UFC Qatar Loss

Taking to his social media, Sterling made it clear that he’s not happy with his decision loss to Vallejos at UFC Qatar, as he believes he did enough to edge out the decision in the fight.

“What can you do? When you’re in there with someone and you’re landing more volume and making them miss. You would assume you’d edge out the fight. Maybe his cornermen cheering for wild strikeouts swayed the judges? Idk Tough luck tonight. Congrats Kevin. I’ve been down worse and came back. Appreciate the support,” Sterling wrote on his X.

Media Split on Scorecards

Taking a look at the MMA media scorecards on MMADecisions.com, the media were split on who they felt won the fight.

Out of the 13 media scorecards tallied, nine had it for Vallejos, with four scoring it for Sterling. Two media members even had Sterling winning all three of the rounds.

In this writer’s opinion, Vallejos did enough to win the decision as he landed the harder shots during the fight, but it was certainly competitive, and it was interesting to see that the judges had it fairly lopsided in Vallejos’s favor.

Either way, Sterling saw his win streak snapped with the loss, so it’s a difficult one for him to process given that he is 37 years old and knows that he had to win this fight to make a title run at 145 lbs, given how many other contenders are in the weight class and chasing UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s belt.

So we’ll see what’s next for Sterling, but as he said, don’t count him out, as he’s made comebacks before.