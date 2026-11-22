UFC lightweight veteran Dan Hooker issued a statement after snapping his three-fight losing skid with a big win at UFC Qatar.

Hooker entered UFC Qatar desperately needing to snap his losing streak, and he did just that with a unanimous-decision win over Brian Ortega, who ended up retiring after the fight.

Dan Hooker Reacts to UFC Qatar Win

Taking to his social media after UFC Qatar, Hooker shared his reaction to his big win.

“Respect to Ortega, tough cookie. Good to get back in the win column. Gods plan, onto the next,” Hooker wrote on his Instagram.

While Hooker didn’t get the finish, it says more about Ortega’s iron chin than anything else, as Hooker landed some very heavy strikes on his opponent’s chin, but was not able to knock him down or out. Still, it was a very good showing by Hooker, who proved that he still has some gas left in his tank and that his recent losing skid was more about the fact that he was fighting top-10 opponents more than him being washed up or anything like that, which some thought could be the case before UFC Qatar.

What’s Next for Dan Hooker?

After beating Ortega at UFC Qatar, Hooker snapped his three-fight losing streak, so he should be in line for someone coming off a win in his next fight.

One potential option for Hooker is a matchup against UFC legend Max Holloway, whom Hooker called out following his win against Ortega at UFC Qatar.

This would be an awesome fight between two veterans of the sport who prefer to stand and trade, so it would be a fight that would be fan-friendly if the UFC ends up booking it.

However, Holloway has said that he plans on waiting for a trilogy bout next summer or fall against Conor McGregor, so it’s unknown if he would be willing to take this fight against Hooker if it’s offered.

So, we’ll see what’s next for Hooker, but he appears to be in a good spot right now, coming off this big win over Ortega at UFC Qatar.