UFC light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling said that he wants to fight Magomed Ankalaev in his next bout.

Stirling knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round of their UFC Qatar main event fight. Next, he wants to fight another former champion, Ankalaev.

Navajo Stirling Open to Fighting Magomed Ankalaev

Speaking to reporters after UFC Qatar, Stirling said he’s open to fighting Ankalaev or even Alex Pereira in his next UFC bout.

“Ankalaev is definitely somebody I was thinking about after this. He’s a really, really good fighter, very dangerous, and well-rounded. I feel like he would be a very tough test for anyone, and that’s an exciting fight for me as well. So, that could be on the table in the future. You never know if Alex Pereira comes back down as well. Those are big-time fights. If I can beat those guys, I can really set off my name to be really well-respected in the MMA community, and kick off my dynasty,” Stirling said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Will Navajo Stirling Fight Teammate Carlos Ulberg?

The biggest question now for Stirling is if he is open to fighting his teammate, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg.

Stirling said that he needs to go back and have a talk with his team before he commits to fighting Ulberg in a title fight between two elite light heavyweights.

“I need to go back and have a talk with my team, see what’s on the go, but man, it’s been a long year. Long year. I’ve been in camp since pretty much January, and I’m just looking forward to relaxing a little bit as well. I’ve had my foot on the gas this whole year,” Stirling said.

“I’ve pushed everything aside, and just focused on what I want to achieve, and I’ve done that. I’m not taking my foot off yet, but I just need to come back to the drawing board and develop myself a little bit, and grow my brand as well. It’s just probably a conversation I’ll have with my team and see what’s next.”