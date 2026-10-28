Alexander Volkov Convinced Dana White Didn’t Recognize Him

UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov is convinced that UFC president Dana White did not recognize him at the UFC 333 press conference.

At the UFC 333 pre-fight presser, Volkov was in the audience and asked White a question about what he has to do to get a UFC heavyweight title shot.

It did not appear that White knew who Volkov was, with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski telling him several times that it was Volkov, the UFC heavyweight contender.

White has remained adamant that he knew it was Volkov and that he was just playing along with the jokes, but many fans and media members aren’t so sure, and neither is Volkov.

Alexander Volkov Doesn’t Think Dana White Recognized Him

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Volkov made it clear that, despite what White has said to the contrary, he does not believe the UFC president knew who he was.

“Of course he didn’t recognize me… First of all, I’m a Russian fighter, I’m not even sure he can remember my name. Every time he hears my name, I bet he thinks they’re talking about Alexander Volkanovski,” Volkov said.

Alexander Volkov Eager for Title Shot

Volkov has won three straight fights and seven of his last eight UFC bouts overall, with his lone defeat during that time coming against current UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a split decision that many fans and media felt the judges got wrong.

Volkov continues to go out there and win fights, but to this point, he has not been given the chance to fight for the UFC heavyweight title, and he’s obviously not happy about it.

So, will Volkov get his chance to fight for the belt soon?

It likely will come down to whether or not Alex Pereira can go out there and knock out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335. If he does, then Pereira will probably get the next title shot at heavyweight against the winner of UFC 334’s main event between Gane and Josh Hokit.

But if Pereira doesn’t get his hand raised, then Volkov should absolutely be next in line to fight for gold.