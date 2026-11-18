UFC heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov shared his theory as to why he has not gotten a heavyweight title shot yet.

Despite having won his last three fights in a row and seven of his last eight overall, the UFC passed on giving Volkov a heavyweight title shot against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, instead choosing to go with Josh Hokit.

The promotion ended up looking smart when Hokit went five hard rounds with Gane and nearly pulled off the upset, but for Volkov, it still smarts knowing he is doing everything that he has to do yet keeps getting passed over for a title shot.

But he has a theory about why it keeps happening.

Alexander Volkov’s Theory About Lack of Title Shot

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Volkov shared his theory about why he is not getting a title shot, implying that because the UFC already has other Russian champions, it’s better for business to keep him away from the belt and give fighters from other nationalities the chance to capture the belt instead.

“It’s kind of about business, I think. They already touch the Russian market with a few Russian champions. Maybe it’s better for business to have a champion from another country, to involve more fans from different countries,” Volkov said.

Alexander Volkov May Get Passed Over Yet Again

Volkov has already been passed over for the title shot in the past, and it sadly might happen to him again.

If Alex Pereira goes out there and beats Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month, then there is a very real chance that Pereira gets the next title shot against Gane. That’s why Volkov is hoping that Pavlovich wins that fight, because Volkov already has a win over Pavlovich, so he should theoretically be ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, two losses to Gane in the past are something that is also working against Volkov right now, even though most people thought he should have beaten Gane in their rematch in 2024, a fight that Gane won by split decision, even though it appeared Volkov did enough to win.