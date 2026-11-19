It has been 20 years since UFC 65, when Georges St-Pierre captured the welterweight championship. St-Pierre earned a 2nd round TKO over Matt Hughes. The event took place at ARCO Arena in Sacramento, California.

St-Pierre’s victory established him as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Georges St-Pierre Dethrones Matt Hughes

St-Pierre’s victory over Matt Hughes was significant for his career.

At the time, Hughes was widely considered one of the top fighters in the UFC. He entered the fight riding a six-fight winning streak, which included his win over St-Pierre to claim the vacant welterweight championship.

Hughes was far more experienced, as he held a 41-4 record heading into the fight. His six-fight winning streak was also impressive, particularly because it included wins over St-Pierre, Royce Gracie, and BJ Penn.

‘Rush’s previous loss to Hughes at UFC 50 was a valuable learning experience. He quickly bounced back, earning wins over former UFC champions, including Penn and Sean Sherk.

The Canadian continued to evolve as a fighter and avenged his loss to Hughes at UFC 65. The win ushered in a new era for the division, with the Canadian at the helm.

While St-Pierre finally captured UFC gold, his reign was short-lived. He suffered an upset loss to Matt Serra in his first welterweight title defense.

Despite the loss, ‘Rush’ once again regrouped and eventually reclaimed the title. His losses to Hughes and Serra were the only times he tasted defeat, and he eventually avenged both losses.

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‘GSP’ Reveals What Went Wrong in First Fight Against Matt Hughes

During the buildup to UFC 65, St-Pierre revealed what went wrong in his fight against Matt Hughes.

After defeating Sean Sherk at UFC 56, ‘Rush’ pleaded with the UFC brass for another opportunity against Hughes.

“Everybody, I want you to listen to me. I am gonna go on my knees like that and ask the UFC management to give me a world title shot. Please, I want the belt so bad. Give it to me. I’m not gonna do what mistakes this time,” St-Pierre said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan at UFC 56.

“I fought [Matt] Hughes the first time. He beat me fair and square. But now, I’m a lot better than I when I fought him the first time and I want a rematch against him,” St-Pierre said.

In the UFC 65 video package, St-Pierre admitted that his own fandom clouded his judgment and ultimately affected his performance.

“I respect him, I respect his skill, I respect him as a man, but I am not afraid of him,” St-Pierre said during the UFC 65 promo package. “When I fought Matt Hughes the first time, I remember in the staredowns, I couldn’t even look him in the eyes because I was too impressed. I was fighting my idol, I was fighting a guy that for me, it was impossible to beat.”