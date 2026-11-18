Rising UFC star Tommy McMillen described his recent drug overdose in detail, revealing details of the scary incident.

McMillen suffered an OD in a Scottsdale, Arizona, nightclub on November 8. He was found unresponsive by first responders, and Narcan was administered after a white, powdery substance was found beside him.

Fortunately, McMillen was okay, but it was a frightening incident, and one that could have ended far worse had first responders not gotten to him in time.

Tommy McMillen Details Drug Overdose

Speaking to Joe Rogan, McMillen detailed what happened with his drug overdose.

“(Expletive), man. OK, for one, the only thing I’ll say about that: I wasn’t in the bathroom. I don’t know where the bathroom came from. I was in the middle of the club, and I had a few different substances on me and maybe just mixed the wrong kind of substances, or maybe had a little bit of a bad batch of something. And yeah, I guess my body kind of gave out, and I started to almost choke; stuff was coming out of my mouth, I was almost choking on it, and I was unresponsive. I don’t remember any of this. I don’t remember getting to the club that night. And then I guess they gave me a couple, two Narcan or something like that, take me to the hospital, gave me an IV and stuff, and when I finally came to — I think that happened at 11 p.m. at night, 12 p.m., and I didn’t wake up, come to until like 5 a.m. the next day. So I was out for like six, seven hours, something like that,” McMillen said (via MMAFighting.com).

Tommy McMillen Says It Was Only a Wake-Up Call to a Certain Extent

When asked about McMillen’s OD, UFC president Dana White said that he hoped it would be a wake-up call to his surging featherweight contender to make smarter choices.

But for McMillen, while he recognizes it was a bad situation for him, he doesn’t plan on completely stopping partying, as he still enjoys it.

“For sure, it’s a tough situation. Because in my head, everyone’s like, ‘I hope it’s a wake-up call for the kid,’ and I think it’s a wake-up call in certain kinds of ways, but it’s not like — I think one thing people have a misconception on is they think I’m partying more than I ever have or something. But that’s not even close to true at all. So it’s like, maybe just, it’s a wake-up call, but I don’t know if I’m gonna (expletive) stop partying cold turkey and become a (expletive) — what do you guys want me to do?” McMillen said.

As for when McMillen will fight again, there were rumors that he could get back into the cage by the end of the year, but given this recent episode with his drug overdose, it’s probably best for everyone involved for McMillen to take his time before the UFC books him for his next fight inside the Octagon in 2027.