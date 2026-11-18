UFC commentator Jon Anik defended Daniel Cormier from fan criticism following a petition to remove Cormier from the UFC commentary booth.

Following UFC 334, many fans felt that Cormier’s commentary during the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit heavyweight title fight was biased towards Gane, and a petition was created to remove Cormier from his role as the lead UFC analyst in the booth. Since the petition went live, it has racked up over 7,000 signatures.

Now, Anik is coming out to defend his fellow commentator.

Jon Anik Defends Daniel Cormier

Speaking on his podcast, Anik defended Cormier for his commentary during the Gane vs. Hokit fight at UFC 334.

While Anik admitted that Cormier’s insistence on Gane winning the rounds was a bit much at times, he also thinks Cormier is a great commentator and that the calls to remove him from his role have gone too far.

“I understand a lot of people are coming at Daniel Cormier, and I would agree in some part that maybe he was too insistent on the broadcast that Ciryl Gane had won rounds one and two. I guess my issue is just that there’s just sort of a lot of venom and I guess sort of anger out there when it comes to the fight and how it was scored,” Anik said (via Bloody Elbow).

During the fight, Cormier and fellow UFC commentator Joe Rogan disagreed on how the fight was being scored, which led to some viewers criticizing the pair. But Anik believes it was good to get different views on the fight, as he doesn’t feel like UFC commentators need to necessarily agree on everything that they’re seeing.

“I thought it was actually in some ways a healthy balance between the two commentators going back and forth and, you know, giving their opinions,” Anik said.

Jon Anik Says Daniel Cormier is Not Biased

One of the biggest things that fans don’t like about Cormier’s commentary style is that they feel like he is biased towards certain fighters, especially Russians.

But as far as Anik goes, Cormier is not biased with his commentary, and he thinks that fans are being too critical of his broadcast partner when they go out of their way to suggest that he is favoring certain fighters when he is commentating UFC fights.

“In terms of any bias from Daniel Cormier, when I read things like, ‘Oh, because of Josh Hokit’s wayward, terrible line about Michelle Obama’ — and it was one of the worst utterances I’ve ever heard — ‘but because of that line, somehow DC is going to be on the Ciryl Gane side.’ I mean, it’s just straight lunacy, and I can’t help but defend my broadcast partner, you know? It’s not like DC and I are best friends. We have friction like a married couple. But man does it make me want to come to his defense when I see some of the stuff that is out there, you know, just because there’s just no bias,” Anik said.