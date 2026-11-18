UFC legend Jon Jones favorably compared UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane to boxing great Muhammad Ali following UFC 334.

Gane outstruck Josh Hokit in the UFC 334 main event to collect his first successful defense of the UFC heavyweight title. In the fight, Gane landed 237 significant strikes, including 170 head strikes.

With Gane showing such impressive boxing, it led to Jones, his former rivals, comparing him to the great Ali.

Jon Jones Compares Ciryl Gane to Muhammad Ali

Taking to his social media, Jones said that Gane reminds him of Ali in that he has terrific footwork and an elite jab in MMA.

“Ciryl Gane show glimpses of Muhammad Ali. So light on his feet just popping that jab. Float like a butterfly sting like a bee,” Jones wrote on his X.

Ciryl Gane show glimpses of Muhammad Ali. So light on his feet just popping that jab. Float like a butterfly sting like a bee. https://t.co/ZHv4ICjo4S — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2026

Would Jon Jones Fight Ciryl Gane Again?

Jones and Gane have fought before, with Jone submitting Gane in the first round with a guillotine choke when the two met at UFC 285 in March 2023. But since that fight, Jones has barely fought, while Gane has collected ton more MMA experience, so it would be really interesting to see if these two ever fought again how a rematch would go.

Would Gane be the guy who could coax Jones out of retirement to come back and fight again? Probably not, as Jones already has a win over him and would likely prefer to fight someone else and take on a new challenge if he ever did fight again. But there is no doubt that it would be a very interesting rematch if these two rivals ever did fight again, knowing how much Gane has improved since the first time these two fighters met nearly four years ago.

In the meantime, Gane will prepare for his next challenger, who will likely be a rematch with Alex Pereira if the Brazilian gets past Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 next month. Should Pereira lose that fight, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Alexander Volkov get the title shot instead, which would actually be a trilogy bout against Gane, who has beaten Volkov two times already.