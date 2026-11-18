New details have emerged on Umar Nurmagomedov‘s role in last week’s Abu Dhabi hotel brawl involving Merab Dvalishvili. Nurmagomedov’s brother, Usman, started the fight after a premeditated attack on Dvalishvili. Aljamain Sterling revealed that Umar was very much involved.

Dvalishvili was clearly caught off guard as Usman slapped him, and outnumbered him and his teammate. Even though Dvalishvili and his teammate, Saba Lazishvili were outnumbered, they held their own.

The video quickly went viral on social media. However, Sterling shared shocking new details of what the was not captured on video.

Sterling revealed that Nurmagomedov took advantage of Dvalishvili being unable to defend himself.

Shocking New Details Emerge on Umar Nurmagomedov’s Role in Abu Dhabi Hotel Brawl

Aljamain Sterling took aim at Umar Nurmagomedov for his role in the Abu Dhabi hotel brawl last week.

Sterling blasted both Nurmagomedov brothers for how they conducted themselves and for attacking Dvalishvili. The former bantamweight champion claimed that Nurmagomedov sucker punched ‘The Machine,’ and then shifted to attacking Saba Lazishvili when he was defenseless.

“Umar [Nurmagomedov] is nowhere to be found on the video but after the video turns off, Umar then comes up, walks up to Merab, and punches him in the face. Where it appeared the way he approached it looked like he was going try to de-escalate the situation because this is after everything kind of settled down,” Sterling told ESPN MMA‘s Brett Okamoto.

He continued:

“After I heard about everything that happened from Umar then just showing up and walking over and then doing that. Then, holding down Saba [Lazishvili] and then pinning his hand so that they could stomp his head, so he couldn’t protect his face while they were kicking his head. I think that’s attempted murder,” Sterling said.

Aljamain Sterling Says Nurmagomedov Brothers Should Have Stayed in Jail

Aljamain Sterling also said that he believes that both Nurmagomedov brothers should have remained in custody.

According to Sterling, Nurmagomedov and his team feel that they are above the law because of their cousin, Khabib.

“They actually should have stayed in [expletive] jail. They get away with this [expletive] all the time. They’re not above the law and I think that they believe that they are. With all due respect to Khabib, but it seems like he might be calling the shots over there. The fact that they let [Usman] out, you get a slap on the wrist, and these guys go back and do the same [expletive] again,” Sterling told ESPN MMA.

Sterling also insinuated that Nurmagomedov was not sincere about resolving his issues with Dvalishvili.

“I do [wish I was there]. Me and the other boys, and see if they would have kept that same energy. They don’t approach guys one-on-one. It’s just soft. You have Khabib say, ‘Don’t touch this guy during fight week,’ and then we think everything’s all good. They allow us to come into their home, into their gym, just for them to take a video, premeditate the whole thing like, ‘Watch this, get your phones out. Watch what I’m about to do.’ You’re so tough because you have a group of eight, nine guys?” Sterling said.