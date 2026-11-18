The UFC has added a thirteenth fight to the UFC Saudi Arabia event. The card takes place on December 5th at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Mateusz Rębecki takes on Elves Brener in the lightweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after an initial report from Polish journalist Bartłomiej Stachura. Both Rębecki and Brener are currently unranked in the lightweight division.

Back In The Winning Column

For a long time, Mateusz Rębecki stood out as one of the premier prospects competing outside of the UFC. The Polish standout put together an impressive 15-1 record while successfully defending his FEN title seven times. His big break arrived in 2022 when he earned a spot on the Contender Series. Making the most of the showcase, he locked in a first-round submission to secure his place on the UFC roster. Rębecki carried that momentum into an undefeated debut campaign in 2023, sweeping all three of his bouts and stopping both Roosevelt Roberts and Loik Radzhabov. Aiming to crack the lightweight top 15 in 2024, he stepped up to face seasoned veteran Carlos Diego Ferreira.

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Although Rębecki entered the bout as the betting favorite, Ferreira executed a sharp game plan and stopped an exhausted Rębecki in the final round. It was a difficult defeat for the Polish lightweight, marking his first loss in nearly a decade. Five months later, Rębecki bounced back against Myktybek Orolbai in an unforgettable brawl, securing a split decision after three rounds in one of 2024’s top matchups. However, a rough stretch followed in 2025, where despite claiming Fight of the Night bonuses against both Chris Duncan and Ľudovít Klein, Rębecki came up short on the scorecards in each outing. His struggles continued earlier this year with a stoppage loss to Grant Dawson. Thankfully, he finally snapped that three-fight skid in his latest appearance by finishing Kyle Prepolec. With his momentum restored, Rębecki now aims to close out the year with another victory as he takes on Elves Brener.

Another Tough Task

Elves Brener started his professional MMA career in 2016 in his home country of Brazil. The now 29-year-old won his first regional title already in his third fight for the Amazon Talent promotion. With a 5-0 record, Brener signed with the well-renowned Mr.Cage promotion in Brazil. After winning his first three fights, he won the title in the fourth fight by beating Anthony Rondeau via Triangle Choke in the first round. After defending the title once, he left the promotion and lost two fights in the regional Brazilian circuit.

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Brener turned things around, won twice in a row, and came onto the UFC radar. In 2023, he made his UFC debut against Zubaira Tukhugov. In a competitive fight, he won by controversial split decision. Brener followed up a perfect debut year in the UFC with finishes over Guram Kutateladze and Kaynan Kruschewsky. The Brazilian fighter hoped to fight his way into the rankings in 2024, but lost twice in a row. After also losing a ‘Fight of the Night’ bout against Esteban Ribovics, Brener knew that he had to win against Josiah Harrell earlier this year. Brener won in the first round by knockout and now takes on Mateusz Rębecki.

UFC Saudi Arabia – Riyadh (December 5)

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Magomed Tuchalov vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Preliminary Card