Long-time UFC women’s strawweight fighter Virna Jandiroba announced on Wednesday that she has been released by the UFC.

Jandiroba had been with the UFC since 2019, but as of today, she is no longer a member of the promotion’s roster.

UFC Releases Virna Jandiroba

Taking to her social media, Jandiroba announced the unfortunate news that she has been cut by the UFC.

“Hi everyone, I’m stopping by to share some news regarding my career. To be honest, it caught me completely by surprise. Obviously, we’re in a private organization—things can be stable one moment and change the next—but given the circumstances and the fact that I was at a good point in my career, it really took me off guard. I had 14 fights with the organization, and I experienced so many great things there. I fulfilled my dreams, reached the top of my division, fought for a title, and shared some truly wonderful moments with my team. Before joining the UFC, I already had 13 fights under my belt—so I was an athlete long before the UFC, and I will continue to be one now that I’m moving on. I have my team, my manager, and my management group behind me. I’m having conversations, looking at the possibilities,” Jandiroba said.

“Look, I don’t want to retire just yet—I’ve still got plenty of fuel in the tank! I feel great, I’m super eager to fight, incredibly fired up, and still hungry to learn. So, that’s where things stand: I’ve got a few more fights ahead of me before I retire. You’ll definitely see me in action. I’m feeling optimistic—I think some really good things could be on the horizon. Anyway, I just wanted to drop by and say that my entire career journey has been incredible—truly wonderful, like a dream. I’ve had so many great moments in the UFC, both personally and professionally. I’ve grown so much—so, so much. I’ve completely transformed my life through this sport, thanks to my own hard work and the efforts of my team—the people who have always been, and continue to be, by my side. I’ve managed to change my life, but that’s that for now—stay tuned, I’ll be back soon with more updates. Time to get to work!”

Virna Jandiroba UFC Career

Jandiroba won her first 14 fights during her MMA career and was the Invicta FC strawweight champion before she was signed by the UFC.

The 38-year-old Brazilian made her UFC debut in 2019, and overall, she had a 9-5 record in the Octagon.

She fought for the vacant UFC women’s strawweight title against Mackenzie Dern in October 2025 at UFC 321, losing a narrow unanimous decision in that fight.

After bouncing back with a decision win over Tabatha Ricci in her next fight, Jandiroba fought Tatiana Suarez in her last fight at UFC Vegas 124 earlier this month, losing a decision in that fight, which proved to be the last bout of her UFC career, as she has now been cut.