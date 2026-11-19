According to UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, “everybody” wants to see a rematch between her and Kayla Harrison.

Despite losing via fourth-round submission to Harrison at UFC 334 in a failed comeback after 3.5 years away from the Octagon, Nunes has been stumping for a rematch since their fight last Saturday.

According to Nunes, a rematch is the fight that “everybody” wants to see, despite the first bout being a blowout in Harrison’s favor.

Amanda Nunes Wants Rematch

Speaking on her Instagram, Nunes made it clear she wants a rematch with Harrison, and she says “everybody” else does, too.

“Kayla Harrison thinks she comes to UFC. She thinks she can do whatever she wants. This is not PFL, baby. UFC wants the rematch. Everybody wants this rematch. You, in the press conference, you wanted this rematch, too. Now, you’re worth more. This is not how you’re thinking. This is not a small show. This is UFC. We’re going to make this happen,” Nunes said.

Dana White Interested in Rematch

UFC president Dana White said, following UFC 334, that he wants to see a rematch between Harrison and Nunes, though he would prefer to see it at featherweight.

It’s possible that a rematch at 145 lbs could go differently than the first fight between these two and be more competitive since both women won’t have to cut as much weight to make the bantamweight title limit of 135 lbs.

Plus, if they do the fight at featherweight, then the UFC can bring back Nunes’s old featherweight belt that she vacated in 2023 and which was retired by the promotion after the women’s featherweight division was made obsolete. We know the UFC likes to have as many titles as possible, so if these two do rematch, then look for it to be at featherweight.

That being said, Nunes doesn’t really deserve a rematch against Harrison based on how poorly she fought against her at UFC 334. So while she might want to fight her again, it’s a bit disingenuous to suggest that “everybody” wants to see a rematch between these two given how lopsided their first fight was.