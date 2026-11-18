Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili trashed the Nurmagomedov Bros. following their gang attack on him in Abu Dhabi.

Dvalishvili and a friend were attacked in an Abu Dhabi hotel last week ahead of the RAF wrestling event there. Part of the attack was caught on video, and the Nurmagomedov Bros. were among eight people sentenced to six months in prison, though they were able to agree to a deal and get out sooner.

While Dvalishvili did not want to press charges, he says that he has no respect for these guys and wants nothing to do with any of them.

Merab Dvalishvili Trashes Nurmagomedov Bros.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Dvalishvili made it clear how he feels about the Nurmagomedov Bros. after their cowardly attack on him in Abu Dhabi.

“Usman and Umar are bad representatives for Dagestani people and Muslim people, because I have no problem with Dagestani people or Muslim people, only these two guys. I don’t even care (about) the other four guys. These two guys are not real men; they are (expletive),” Dvalishvili said (via MMAFighting.com)

While Usman Nurmagomedov’s slap on Dvalishvili was caught on camera, the former UFC bantamweight champ said that Umar Nurmagomedov also attacked him afterwards, though it wasn’t caught on camera.

“Umar came later. He’s a (expletive). I’m very disappointed about him, because I forgave him before, but now he (expletive) up very bad,” Dvalishvili said.

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Merab Dvalishvili Won’t Squash the Beef With Nurmagomedov Bros.

While this incident is now in the rearview mirror, Dvalishvili understandably said he has no interest in squashing the beef with the men who attacked him, as he has zero respect for them.

“No, I shake hands with real men, but these guys (are) not good people. No, no. Why? These guys are bad representation for Dagestani and Muslim people, like I said before. … I don’t have beef with them. God will forgive them. I just know what kind of people they are. They’re fighters, but as persons, not good,” Dvalishvili said.

As for a rematch between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili said he wants Song Yadong next.