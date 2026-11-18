UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes is convinced that she “almost knocked out” Kayla Harrison in the main event of UFC 334.

Nunes, who returned after 3.5 years away from the game, suffered a fourth-round submission defeat against Harrison in the UFC 334 co-main event.

Despite the bad loss, Nunes wants a rematch — this time, at 145 lbs — especially since, in her mind, she nearly finished Harrison at UFC 334.

Amanda Nunes Says She Almost Finished Kayla Harrison

Taking to her social media, Nunes replied to a comment about Harrison not being happy with her UFC 334 performance by suggesting it was because she nearly got finished.

“Of course not. I judô threw the (expletive) out of her, almost knocked her out and was out of the game for 3 years. My body is just recognizing what competition is again. Can’t wait for the rematch she promised,” Nunes wrote on her X.

Will the UFC Book the Rematch?

Although Nunes believes she nearly beat Harrison at UFC 334, let’s be real here: she didn’t look very good in the fight, and she got finished late in the bout by submission in a subpar performance.

Yet, despite all of that, UFC president Dana White has said he’s interested in a rematch at featherweight, as the UFC would likely bring back Nunes’s old belt at 145 lbs that she gave up before she retired in 2023 in order to promote a second fight between the two rivals.

The rematch at a higher weight class could go slightly differently since both women wouldn’t have to cut as much weight to fight at featherweight, but still, it’s a bit odd that White and the UFC want to see Nunes get a rematch so much when she looked quite bad against Harrison.

That being said, we know that UFC 334 did big business for the promotion, so if White and Co. feel like a rematch between Nunes and Harrison would do big money for the world’s leading MMA promotion, you can see why the UFC is interested in booking a rematch featuring these two long-time rivals going against each other, this time for the featherweight title.