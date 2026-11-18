UFC superstar Conor McGregor praised heavyweight Josh Hokit after 334, calling him “the biggest draw in the UFC today.”

In Hokit’s first-ever UFC title fight, he went 25 minutes with Ciryl Gane, narrowly losing a unanimous decision for the UFC heavyweight belt.

But despite the loss, Hokit’s stock has gone way up, as fans, fighters, and UFC president Dana White have praised him for his incredible performance despite the loss.

Now, we can add McGregor to the list.

Conor McGregor Praises Josh Hokit

Taking to his social media, McGregor sent a positive message to Hokit following his exceptional performance at UFC 334.

“After the weekend’s performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the ufc today! Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports! CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome,” McGregor wrote on his X.

After the weekend’s performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the ufc today! Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports! CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome https://t.co/Kvvv4rJ3Dk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2026

Hokit later replied to McGregor with a positive message in response.

Josh Hokit Is Becoming a Huge Star for the UFC

Seemingly overnight, Hokit is becoming a huge star for the UFC, as he now has someone like McGregor singing his praises on social media.

Remember, Hokit has only been a UFC fighter for barely over a year, so he is still relatively new to the promotion. Yet, he has immediately become one of the most highly talked-about fighters in the world today, and for good reason, because he is always going into the cage and putting on fantastic fights that the fans enjoy.

In the wake of Hokit’s loss to Gane at UFC 334, he has made it clear that he wants an immediate rematch for the heavyweight title, but as of right now, the UFC has not said whether they are going in that direction. With Alexander Volkov and Alex Pereira both waiting for their own title shots against Gane, it feels like Hokit is going to have to go out there and win another fight or two to get the rematch that he so desperately craves. But he certainly has an argument for getting one, given that he barely lost the decision to Gane at UFC 334.