UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley blasted UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane after poking Josh Hokit in the eye at UFC 334.

Gane defeated Hokit via unanimous decision at UFC 334 to defend his heavyweight title for the first time, but it was not without controversy, as Gane poked Hokit in the eye in the first round, something he has become known for in his fights.

Yet, despite being known for fouling his opponents, referee Marc Goddard did not deduct a point or punish Gane for the infraction, and O’Malley says that’s a problem.

Sean O’Malley Criticizes Ciryl Gane for Eye Pokes

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gane was criticized by O’Malley for poking Gane in the eye in the first round of their UFC 334 main event.

“The eye poke made a difference. If they took a point away from Ciryl Gane, would it have been a draw? Draws go to the champions, but it’s not even about that. In the moment, Josh Hokit was eye poked clearly. Why isn’t there somebody in the truck, why is there not somebody that everyone trusts, somebody that can call these fouls from the truck? It clearly happened; the ref didn’t see it. That’s not Josh Hokit’s fault the ref didn’t see it. There’s got to be a way somebody can have an earpiece into someone, somehow. Just because the ref didn’t see it, it doesn’t count? It could have completely changed that fight,” (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Josh Hokit said he was seeing three Ciryl Gane’s. That’s scary. Seeing one of them is (expletive) scary. Seeing three is terrifying, but there’s got to be a way to be able to say, ‘Hey, he got his eye poked, the ref didn’t see it. …There’s got to be a way. In between rounds, somebody calls the ref, ‘Hey, there was a clear eye poke. You need to take a point from Gane.’ Still, like I said, it goes to a draw, Ciryl still wins. But in the moment, what if that could change Ciryl’s mindset, Josh Hokit’s mindset? Ciryl knows he’s down a point, Josh knows. Whatever, it definitely changes the trajectory of the fight if Ciryl Gane would have gotten a point taken away.”

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Sean O’Malley Says UFC Needs to Take Action

In O’Malley’s opinion, the UFC itself needs to start taking action about Gane’s eye pokes, especially if the referees seemingly aren’t going to take away points.

“The UFC needs to take action if he’s had (that many incidents), but refs need to start calling it,” O’Malley said.