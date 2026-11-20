Top-ranked MMA lightweight fighter Usman Nurmagomedov shared his first comments following his recent arrest in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov and his cronies cowardly attacked UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili and a friend last week at an RAF event in Abu Dhabi in an assault that was captured on video and circulated on social media.

Abu Dhabi authorities sentenced eight men to six months in jail, but following an appeal, they were released from prison.

Now, Nurmagomedov has spoken out.

Usman Nurmagomedov Breaks His Silence

Taking to his social media on Friday, Nurmagomedov broke his silence after his arrest in Abu Dhabi and his release from prison, sharing a quote from Marcus Aurelius.

“The moment you are offended or praised, you are still a slave.” – Marcus Aurelius

Brendan Schaub Rips Usman Nurmagomedov

After seeing Nurmagomedov’s social media message, former UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub spoke about it on his podcast, ripping Nurmagomedov to shreds for his lack of accountability.

“This is his problem: They’re taking no accountability. They still think it’s okay what they did. (Expletive) him. (Expletive) him. He’s going to get annihilated for that,” Schaub said (via MMAFighting.com).

Nurmagomedov is still a free agent and will be able to speak to the UFC very soon about signing a contract with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

As ugly as the incident with Dvalishvili was in Abu Dhabi, it did elevate Nurmagomedov’s profile with UFC fans who may not have known much about him before, so even though there are plenty of UFC fans who have no interest in signing him after cowardly attacking Dvalishvili, it’s unlikely this incident will change the UFC’s mind about signing him.

That being said, he should be on thin ice, because when you combine this incident in Abu Dhabi with Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov nearly coming to blows with Song Yadong at UFC Shanghai in the summer, it seems like there is a trend of trouble following this guy around. Yes, MMA is a fighting sport, but there are still rules to follow, and Nurmagomedov does not seem to want to follow them, from what we’ve seen.