Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw revealed what sacrifices he made to reach the top. Dillashaw spoke candidly about what is required if a fighter wants to reach the pinnacle of the sport. He noted that it was not easy, but he learned valuable lessons along the way.

Dillashaw is widely considered one of the greatest bantamweights in UFC history. He burst onto the scene following his stint on The Ultimate Fighter. Training under the tutelage of former WEC champion Urijah Faber, Dillashaw quickly emerged as a contender.

Dillashaw seized his opportunity at UFC 173, when he defeated Renan Barao to capture the bantamweight championship. While winning the championship was a joyous occasion, it came with many sacrifices.

Ex-UFC Champion TJ Dillashaw Reveals What it Took to Reach the Top

TJ Dillashaw revealed what sacrifices he made to reach the top and become a UFC champion. The two-time bantamweight champion was candid and noted that he sacrificed everything in his personal life.

In order to achieve his goal, Dillashaw revealed that he constantly obsessed over his pursuit of becoming a champion, which led to his personal life being consumed by it.

“[I sacrificed] everything. You better be ready to put your entire life into whatever you’re doing. To become a world champion, you have to be completely obsessed. It consumes your everyday life. You go to bed thinking about it, you wake up early because you can’t sleep, because you’re thinking about it, you’re in the gym because you’re nervous that you’re not good enough. Like, completely obsessed,” Dillashaw said during his Studio Show podcast.

He continued:

“That same obsession that won me a world title is the same obsession I have in building [my] brand because I have to make it. My family’s livelihood is on the line. Like, the roof I have over my head, I’ve invested all my money into this thing. I’m going to make it this thing work, but I have to be completely obsessed with it,” Dillashaw said.

Dillashaw Shares Advice He Would Give to His Younger Self

It is no secret that Dillashaw went through several ups and downs during his career. Still, the former UFC bantamweight champion was brutally honest about the importance of failure.

Dillashaw emphasized mental toughness, particularly in combat sports.

“Believe in the process. When I was 21, I was chasing to become a National Champion in wrestling and it didn’t pan out. I did very well in college wrestling, but it just never panned out. Trust the process,” Dillashaw said on his Studio Show podcast.

He continued:

“Keep the grind. Your failures will make you stronger if you continue to believe in yourself. You got it. I mean, it’s so generic, but it’s the truth. That’s why so many people have said it so many times because it works,” Dillashaw said. “You’re going to fail, but it’s about pushing through it, pushing through it, [and] being mentally strong.”