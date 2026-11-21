UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is hoping to break former champion Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title fights wins record.

Gane has three wins in UFC heavyweight title bouts, but he hopes to break Miocic’s record of six.

Ciryl Gane Hoping to Break Stipe Miocic’s Record

According to Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, his pupil’s goal is to overtake Miocic for the most UFC heavyweight title wins.

“JUST IN: Ciryl Gane says he wants to break Stipe Miocic’s record for the most UFC heavyweight title-fight wins! Gane currently has 3 wins, while Miocic holds the record with 6. Fernand Lopez believes he can achieve it within the next two years. (via RMC Fighter Club)”

To be clear, this is counting interim title fights, as Gane has won those previously, though some fans may believe that interim title fights shouldn’t count the same as undisputed title fights. But in Gane’s mind, his interim title fight wins over Derrick Lewis and Alex Pereira are counting towards getting closer to Miocic’s record of six UFC heavyweight title fight wins.

Ciryl Gane’s Title Defenses Will Continue to Get Tougher

Gane’s first undisputed UFC heavyweight title defense came against Josh Hokit last weekend at UFC 334 in a hard-fought fight that went the full 25 minutes. In the end, Gane won a close unanimous decision, but there were many fans and media who felt that the judges won that fight. However, many feel like he didn’t deserve to have his hand raised.

For his next fight, there is a possibility that Gane will be matched up against Hokit again in a rematch, but there are other top contenders in the UFC heavyweight division who are waiting for their shot at the belt, including Alexander Volkov, who has won three fights in a row. But with two previous decision losses to Gane, Volkov is essentially in “no man’s land” right now.

As well, Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich meet next month at UFC 335, and the winner of that fight could also get a title shot. Then there’s former champ Tom Aspinall, who is hopefully going to return to the UFC in early 2027.