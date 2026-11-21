Long-time UFC featherweight veteran Giga Chikadze was among three fighters who were recently cut by the promotion.

We know that with so many new Dana White’s Contender Series fighters coming in, the organization has to make room for them by letting go of veterans, and unfortunately for Chikadze, he was among three who were cut.

UFC Cuts 3 More Fighters

Per UFC Roster Watch, the promotion cut Chikadze and fellow featherweights William Gomis and Douglas Silva de Andrade.

“According to the UFC roster database, these three fighters are no longer on the roster – William Gomis (15-4) – Giga Chikadze (15-7) – Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-7)”

The biggest loss of the bunch is Chikadze, who was known for his violent striking skills. But given he is in his late 30s and on a losing skid, it’s not a huge shocker to see him get cut, though Chikadze’s fans hope he lands on his feet.

The promotion’s roster log also shows that Stephen Thompson and Julian Erosa were removed from the UFC roster following their recent retirements.

In addition, welterweight Wellington Turman was cut following his recent loss, and we also know that Virna Jandiroba and Norma Dumont were recently cut, too.

UFC Making Room for New Fighters

As brutal as it sounds, in the UFC, it’s out with the old and in with the new. Unfortunately, that’s the life of pro sports athletes, who know that once they become expendable, they can be cut, with new athletes being brought in to replace them, and that’s exactly what is happening right now with the UFC.

UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers signed over 40 new fighters off DWCS this year, plus there are new short-notice fighters who are signed all the time, not to mention free agents and fighters from The Ultimate Fighter. That’s why the UFC has to make some tough cuts sometimes, and we saw that once again on Friday when Chikadze, Gomis, and de Andrade were all let go.

It’s the brutal part of the business, but all UFC fighters know when they start fighting that they may end up being cut one day.