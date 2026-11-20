UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that long-time rival Jon Jones lay off the beef with rising star Josh Hokit.

Since Hokit’s decision loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, he and Jones have engaged in a back-and-forth beef on social media. While it’s been entertaining for the fans to read, Cormier thinks Jones should lay off — unless he actually plans on coming out of retirement to fight Hokit.

Daniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones to Lay Off Josh Hokit

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier suggested that Jones lay off Hokit.

“When you talk about Jon, he has this certain thing that he does where he will have issues with people, he will lay in wait, and when that person has an issue, Jon Jones will then surface and take shots at them. That happened with Josh Hokit this week, and obviously Josh Hokit and Jon Jones have a bad history, and that was never more evident than this weekend,” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Obviously Hokit always goes at Jones, and then Jones has started to respond. … It doesn’t matter how you feel about Josh Hokit, whether you love him or whether you hate him, you have to respect the way that he competed out there Saturday night. I scored the fight (Rounds) 1, 4, and 5 for Ciryl Gane, and he remains the champion. I still agree with that.”

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Daniel Cormier Disappointed in Jon Jones

In the end, Cormier is just disappointed with Jones.

“To me, that’s why it’s disappointing about the way that Jon Jones actually attacks people, and he’s done it time and time again. In most cases, it’s when that person’s down. But in other cases, it’s just a time where they mention him. Josh didn’t mention him this time, though. Jones took the opportunity to try to come at that dude. If you’re retired, you don’t pick fights with these guys because you’re not going to fight them, and you have no intention to fight them. Hokit goes at him, Jon Jones goes at him, so we’re talking about Jon Jones when it isn’t really his story anymore,” Cormier said.