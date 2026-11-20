Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili says that he wants to fight Song Yadong next, following his recent loss at UFC 333.

Dvalishvili lost his trilogy bout against long-time rival Petr Yan at UFC 333 last month in a failed bid to recapture the UFC bantamweight title, but it was an amazing fight, and his stock didn’t drop too much.

He’s still one of the top bantamweights in the world, and he wants to keep fighting the best of the best, which includes a matchup against Song.

Merab Dvalishvili Says Song Yadong Is Next

Speaking to Nina Drama, Dvalishvili said that Song — who is coming off a KO win over Umar Nurmagomedov — is next for him, as he believes the UFC will book a rematch between Yan and Sean O’Malley for the belt.

“I think I should fight Song Yadong because they’re not going to give a title fight. I think Sean O’Malley is going to fight for the belt. I should fight Song Yadong. I will fight whenever,” Dvalishvili said (via MMAFighting.com).

Merab Dvalishvili Still Wants to Fight Petr Yan Again

Typically, the UFC stops booking fights between two men when they have already fought three times. But we have seen one quadrilogy take place, between former UFC flyweight champions Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, though there was a draw mixed in there, which led to a tetralogy fight between those two.

That’s why Dvalishvili thinks that, should he keep winning at 135 lbs, the UFC won’t be able to deny him a fourth crack at Yan. But he knows he needs to go out there and take care of business against Song first, because if he can take out a top contender like Song, then he will prove to the UFC that he is still at the top of his weight class and worthy of fighting for the UFC bantamweight title.

“I think people will be excited (to see us fight) again. I can win, we’ll be 2-2 and we will be equal again!” Dvalishvili said.

With Dvalishvili ready to fight again ASAP, let’s hope the Song fight can be booked soon.