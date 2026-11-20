UFC commentator Michael Bisping broke down Saturday’s UFC Qatar main event between Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling.

In the headliner of UFC Qatar, we have two of the best light heavyweights in the world going up against each other in a potential title eliminator at 205 lbs when Prochazka takes on Stirling.

Ahead of the bout, Bisping shared his breakdown for it.

Michael Bisping Shares Thoughts on UFC Qatar Headliner

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping shared his thoughts on the UFC Qatar headliner.

“Jiri Prochazka, one of the most original guys in all of the sport, he returns … He’s got a tough task. He’s taking on Navajo Stirling, a man that is gigantic for the division, a man that trains with Carlos Ulberg, a man that’s happy to fight Carlos Ulberg, believe it or not, if that opportunity comes his way. One of these skyscrapers here, they’ve got a huge picture of Jiri Prochazka and all the UFC banner all over it. It’s a massive fight this weekend,” Bisping said (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Qatar Main Event Odds

With UFC Qatar now just one day away, the betting odds see Stirling as a -170 favorite, with Prochazka as a +145 underdog.

Stirling has not fought someone on the level of Prochazka yet, but given how well he has performed during his MMA career, it’s difficult to doubt him right now.

He is 14-0 in his MMA career, with a 6-0 record in the UFC. In his last fight, Stirling picked up the biggest win of his career to date when he brutaly knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC Serbia.

Now, Stirling faces an even tougher test in Prochazka, who is coming off a bad KO loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in a failed bid to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion. But at the same time, Prochazka is a former champ and someone who has proven that he knows what it takes to fight at a championship-caliber level in the Octagon, so despite the loss to Ulberg, Stirling cannot take him for granted in their UFC Qatar fight.