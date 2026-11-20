UFC commentator Joe Rogan suggested a radical career change for Ilia Topuria, suggesting that he move back down to featherweight.

Topuria was the UFC featherweight champion before moving up to lightweight and winning the belt there. But after a brutal TKO loss to Justin Gaehtje at UFC Freedom 250, Rogan thinks it may be best if Topuria moves back down in weight.

Joe Rogan Says Ilia Topuria Should Change Weight Classes

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan suggested that Topuria move back down in weight.

“He was head and shoulders above everybody and technically, so the efficiency of his movement and the power in his strikes and the confidence and the discipline, like, that (expletive) dials everything in for a fight. He’d just never been in the trenches. First of all, Gaethje’s bigger than him, quite a bit bigger than him. Gaethje’s a big guy. He’s a big 155, and Ilia’s not. That’s a factor, too,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“Probably should be 145. At 145, he’s a (expletive). At 155, it’s like some of those guys. There’s a difference. It seems like it’s only 10 pounds, but it’s not because it’s guys who could (expletive) never make 145, and they’re cutting barely down to 155 and they’re huge. … Ilia at 145, that’s a much better weight class for him, but I’m interested to see when he comes back. I’m interested to see how he rebounds from something like that.”

Ilia Topuria Hoping to Return in Early 2027

Topuria has not fought since Gaethje upset him back in June, but he is hoping to return in early 2027, and likely against Paddy Pimblett, who has not fought since July.

It’s a fight between two of the best lightweights in the sport today and one that makes a lot of sense based on the rankings right now.

That being said, it’s basically a must-win fight for Topuria, because if he loses, that would be two straight defeats, and it would mean that he would likely need to make a big career change, which could potentially be following Rogan’s advice about moving down to the featherweight division, which he once was the champion of.