UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall’s eye injury is still really bad, and a chilling story recently told showed how bad it truly is.

Aspinall has not fought since he suffered a brutal eye poke against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in October 2025. At first, it didn’t seem like anything that would be a long-term injury, but Aspinall has not fought in over a year since then, and there is no end in sight.

Now, we are hearing just how bad his eye injury truly is.

Tom Aspinall Missing Handshakes in Training

According to MMA journalist Petesy Carroll, Aspinall is missing people’s handshakes in the gym

“He comes into the gym sometimes and completely misses your (expletive) hand and everyone in the gym is trying to make it normal.”

“Around him was so acutely aware that he might not fight again. You know, it was like that was a real thing. He’s coming into the gym to try and work at that stage. He’s like trying to show everyone like, oh, no, I’m fine. I think his heart’s been broken by getting his hopes up. And everyone around them getting their hopes up.”

Hard News to Hear

Obviously, this is hard news to hear for fight fans, who want to see Aspinall back fighting inside the Octagon. He is truly one of the sport’s elite talents, but because of this terrible eye injury, it doesn’t seem like he is going to be fighting anytime soon, especially after hearing the news that he is missing handshakes in the gym.

If Aspinall is cleared to fight again, then he will likely get the next title shot at heavyweight against Gane, but there really is no telling when he will fight again.

Aspinall is an incredible talent, and it’s truly chilling to hear this story about him missing handshakes in the gym. Obviously, if that’s true and he can’t even see his teammates’ hands to shake them, then he won’t be fighting anytime soon.

You just hope that, by some miracle, Aspinall’s can start to feel better soon and he can get back to fighting.