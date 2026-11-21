UFC bantamweight prospect Elijah Smith announced that he has re-signed with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

Smith recently became a free agent after finishing his initial four-fight UFC deal. But instead of signing with another MMA organization, Smith has chosen to stick around the UFC, as he came to an agreement with the promotion on a new deal.

Elijah Smith Re-Signs With the UFC

Per Smith himself on his social media, he has re-signed with the UFC.

“Y’all really thought I wasn’t getting re-signed? New deal secured. Same face, same energy, bigger moves. Might have a date with somebody already.Thank you to everyone that helped make this happen. SWIFT BUSINESS AS USUAL. #UFC #ReSigned #Swift #january30th #victoryfighter,” Smith wrote on his Instagram.

Interestingly, Smith mentioned January 30 in his post, which is the same date as UFC 336 in Toronto, so perhaps he already has a fight lined up for that card.

Elijah Smith Is a Top UFC Bantamweight Prospect

Just 24 years old, Smith is a top UFC bantamweight prospect who is 4-0 in the promotion.

In his last fight, Smith absolutely destroyed veteran Davey Grant in a bonus-winning performance. He became a free agent after that fight, and there was some chatter that Smith may be looking around on the free-agent market at other promotions. But he made it clear that he wanted to stay in the UFC, and now he has re-signed with the organization.

It’s a great move by both Smith and the UFC, as locking him up to a new deal had to be a priority given how well he has performed so far inside the Octagon. He is an awesome prospect, and it will be nice to see him continue to show his wares in the UFC cage.

It will be interesting to see who Smith gets matched up with next, as after beating Grant in such brutal fashion, the matchmakers may want to give him someone just outside of the top 15 or perhaps even someone inside the top 15 after he had such a standout performance in his last fight against a durable veteran of the sport, Grant.