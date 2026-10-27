Aljamain Sterling Not Convinced Petr Yan is Bantamweight GOAT

UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling is not convinced that UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan is the GOAT at 135 lbs.

Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 333 to win his trilogy bout against Dvalishvili and take their series 2-1.

Now in his second reign as the UFC bantamweight champion, Yan is looking better than ever, and it’s why many believe he’s now the greatest of all time at 135 lbs, including UFC president Dana White.

Aljamain Sterling Questions Petr Yan’s GOAT Status at 135 lbs

Speaking on his YouTube channel after UFC 333, Sterling openly questioned whether Yan was the greatest of all time at 135 lbs, though he’s open to having the conversation.

“From a technical standpoint, if you want to say his technique is really, really good and he’s a dog when he’s in there, I 100% agree. I’m not going to dismiss that. I’m not going to deny that greatness. He’s a technical savage when he’s in there. He’s definitely in the mix. He’s in the conversation with the Dominick Cruzes, the Merabs, TJ Dillashaw. But to just go, hands down, he’s the GOAT with one title defense, it’s kind of crazy. One title defense, I don’t know if that does it for me, but he’s definitely in the conversation,” Sterling said.

Aljamain Sterling Beat Petr Yan Twice

As great as Yan is, if there’s anyone who has the ability to question his GOAT status, it’s Sterling, who beat Yan twice.

In their first fight, Yan was dominating Sterling before he landed an illegal knee and got disqualified, which cost him his title. In their rematch, Sterling used his grappling skills to win a split decision over Yan.

Many believe that Sterling should also be in the conversation for the bantamweight GOAT, but ultimately it comes down to Yan, Dvalishvili, or Dominick Cruz, the UFC Hall of Famer who was dominant before injuries derailed his career.

While all of these men certainly have an argument in their favor, it’s hard not to look at Yan’s two separate title reigns five years apart and believe he’s the bantamweight GOAT.