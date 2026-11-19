Fernand Lopez, the head coach of UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, says the UFC wants to book a rematch against Josh Hokit.

Gane defeated Hokit via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 334 in what was a back-and-forth war that went the full five rounds.

Although Gane won a unanimous decision with three 48-47 scorecards in his favor, many people felt that Hokit did enough to win the fight.

Hokit has called for a rematch in the wake of the fight, and it appears the UFC has interest in booking it, too, although there is one problem: the UFC has already promised that former champion Tom Aspinall will get the title shot if he’s ready to fight again.

UFC Wants Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit 2

Speaking to RMC Sports Combat, Lopez revealed that the UFC wants to book Gane vs. Hokit 2, but a promise to Aspinall that he would get a title shot if he’s healthy stands in the way.

“The UFC has a couple of problems. They want to redo Hokit, but they have an ethical issue: they made a firm promise to Tom. In my opinion, it all hinges on Tom. That’s what I think as of today,” Lopez said (via Bloody Elbow).

When asked if the winner of Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 335 could get the next title shot, Lopez said he believes Aspinall and Hokit are ahead of them in the title shot queue.

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Tom Aspinall Not Ready to Fight Anytime Soon

If it’s true that Hokit’s only barrier to a Gane rematch is Aspinall’s return, then he got some good news when the former champ said on Thursday that he won’t be seeing his eye doctor until January, as he still has no timeline for a return to the Octagon anytime soon.

“Further tests late January,” Aspinall wrote on social media in response to a fan asking when he will fight again.

If Aspinall isn’t ready to return anytime soon, then Hokit could very well get what he wants, which is an immediate rematch with Gane following their war in the UFC 334 headliner.