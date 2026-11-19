UFC women’s flyweight contender Manon Fiorot has received a three-month suspension after failing a recent drug test.

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced on Thursday that Fiorot has been suspended for three months for violating the UFC Anti-Doping Policy (UFC ADP).

Manon Fiorot Suspended

According to a statement from the UFC, Fiorot tested positive for low levels of ostarine following an in-competition drug test after her decision loss against Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC in September.

“Fiorot tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents that is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP. Ostarine was detected in an in-competition sample collected on September 12, 2026, at UFC Noche, where Fiorot competed against Alexa Grasso. Fiorot lost the bout. Before being notified of the adverse analytical finding from her September 12 sample, Fiorot provided an additional sample on October 19, 2026, which returned a negative result. During CSAD’s investigation, Fiorot provided full and complete cooperation, as defined under the UFC ADP. She detailed her work with a nutritionist in preparation for UFC Noche, explaining that the nutritionist had provided her with several dietary supplements during fight week that were new to her supplementation routine. Fiorot reported that she stopped using said supplements after fight week. The nutritionist retained portions of the supplements provided to Fiorot, which were subsequently shipped to the Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), the UFC ADP’s laboratory, for analysis. Two of the supplements tested positive for ostarine, containing approximately 2.8 micrograms per capsule and 9 micrograms per capsule, respectively.”

Fiorot was deemed to have not intentionally cheated by the CSAD.

“After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with inadvertent exposure resulting from low-level ostarine contamination of the supplements, rather than intentional use. CSAD also concluded that the extremely low levels of ostarine present in the supplements did not provide Fiorot with any significant performance advantage.”

Manon Fiorot Return Date

According to CSAD, Fiorot will be eligible to return to the Octagon in late January.

“Fiorot’s period of ineligibility began on October 19, 2026, the date she was notified of her provisional suspension in connection with the adverse analytical finding from her September 12 sample. Her period of ineligibility will expire on January 19, 2027.”

The 36-year-old Fiorot is the No. 4-ranked UFC women’s flyweight fighter in the Meta UFC Rankings. In May 2025, she fought Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight championship, losing a decision.