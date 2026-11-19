The upcoming UFC Dallas card has received six new fights as the promotion continues to announce fights for its 2027 fight schedule.

UFC Dallas takes place on January 16 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The card is headlined by a five-round featherweight main event between Yair Rodriguez and Steve Garcia.

UFC Dallas Gets New Additions

On Thursday, the UFC added six new fights to the UFC Dallas card. The new additions are, per Nolan King:

“A slew of new fights are official for #UFCDallas:

Magomed Zaynukov vs. Piero Guaylupo

Steven Asplund vs. Gokhan Saricam

Gilbert Urbina vs. Robert Valentin

Sam Hughes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Ryan Spann vs. Louie Sutherland

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Elisha Ellison”

The UFC has been busy lately announcing fights for its early calendar next year, and with UFC Dallas coming soon, the promotion has beefed up its lineup for this card with all of these announcements.

‘John Pork’ Returns

The biggest fight of the bunch is the lightweight bout between Magomed Zaynukov and Piero Guaylupo.

Zaynukov, a training partner of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, is affectionately known as “John Pork” to his fans. He made his UFC debut earlier this year and picked up a decision win over Damian Rzepecki at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. Now, he will look to improve upon his 9-0 MMA record when he takes on Guaylupo, who is making his UFC debut after a standout performance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

In September, Guaylupo defeated Callum Connor on DWCS as both men earned a UFC contract with the standout fight that went three rounds and saw both men throw the kitchen sink at each other. It was an amazing fight, and the fact that the UFC has matched up Guaylupo against Zaynukov shows how high the matchmakers are on this young fighter, who is 12-0 in his MMA career.

Overall, there are some really fun fights that have been added to the UFC Dallas card. While not many of these new fights have big-name athletes in them, stylistically, most of these fights should lead to a finish, which is always a positive.