Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is teasing a quick return to the Octagon following a close loss at UFC Qatar.

Sterling lost a hard-fought unanimous decision to Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC Qatar card. Now, just days later, he is teasing a quick turnaround fight.

Aljamain Sterling Teases Quick Return to UFC

Taking to his social media, Sterling teased a quick return to the Octagon and named several featherweights whom he would be willing to be his dance partner.

“I’m healthy and ready to compete soon. I’m hoping the UFC offers me something for February or March at the latest. Who would you guys think I should fight next? Murphy just got booked. There’s Pico, Allen, Pitbull, Sabatini…” Sterling wrote on X.

Aljamain Sterling Look to Get Bad Taste Out of His Mouth

By saying that he wants a quick turnaround, Sterling is also saying that he wants to get the bad taste out of his mouth after losing a very close decision to Vallejos at UFC Qatar.

Although the scorecards were 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28 in Vallejos’s favor, the fight itself was fought very competitively between the two men, as it went the five-round distance and neither did much to separate themselves from each other.

It was a loss, though, so while Vallejos will likely fight for the featherweight title next (whether that’s against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski or a vacant belt against Jean Silva if Volkanovski moves up to lightweight), Sterling will have to get back into the cage again to keep his spot near the top of the weight class.

A matchup against Aaron Pico, who also said that he wants to step back into the cage, is one that makes a lot of sense. Pico was one of the men that Sterling mentioned, so perhaps this is the fight that the UFC will book next.

“Excited to get back in there. Heard a rumor @ufc is coming close to home. I’ll be more than ready to dance in March,” Pico wrote on Instagram.

Now, we’ll wait to see what the UFC matchmakers want.