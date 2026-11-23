Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley did not hold back, calling for Islam Makhachev to be stripped of his title. Woodley feels that Makhachev is holding up the division despite not having the success at 170 pounds to justify that.

Makhachev received a lot of criticism after the promotion announced an interim welterweight title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales. The bout materialized because Makhachev vs. Prates fell through, so the promotion came up with an alternative for UFC 336.

As a result, Makhachev will face the winner upon his return, most likely after Ramadan. Still, Woodley feels the situation was handled poorly and that the UFC should have taken a firmer stance with the Dagestani.

Ex-UFC Champion Calls for Islam Makhachev to be Stripped of His Title

Tyron Woodley did not shy away from sharing his opinion on the Islam Makhachev debacle in the welterweight division. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, had his fair share of issues with the promotion during his career.

‘The Chosen One’ recalled his own experience dealing with injuries, yet still pushing through and competing. Woodley believes Makhachev has not accomplished enough to call the shots in the welterweight division.

The former welterweight champion revealed that champions do not get to sit out for extended periods of time and must defend their titles.

“As champion, you don’t get to wait. There’s not enough UFC stars for you to sit back and wait when nobody even knows you. You’re still Khabib Jr. You need to fight anybody that comes up. I fought all my UFC title fights hurt. Unless you’re injured, who do you think you are? And you ran from Ilia [Topuria] to another division,” Woodley told Ignition Casino.

“Islam is holding [expletive] up. Take the belt from him. I had my labrum torn against Demian Maia, I got the surgery in December and I told Dana, ‘Give me six months total.’ That’s a six-to-eight-month rehab alone, then training. I said, ‘Give me six months total to fight Colby [Covington] in Chicago,'” Woodley said.

He continued:

“I was on blood thinners when I was signed up to fight Johny Hendricks, I did a whole training camp on blood thinners because I had a [expletive] blood clot in my calf, but I knew I could beat him,” Woodley said.

Woodley Sends a Message to Makhachev

Woodley also directed a message toward Makhachev, urging him to get in the octagon and defend his title.

The former UFC welterweight champion noted that Makhachev is now competing in and representing a division with a rich history. As a result, the Dagestani should be more aware and committed to the challenges that come with it.

“Sit your [expletive] down somewhere. Tell him I said it. I said, ‘Islam Makhachev, sit your [expletive] down somewhere.’ This division is legendary. This is [expletive] Georges St-Pierre’s division,” Woodley told Ignition Casino.