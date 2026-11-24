Neil Magny has his 39th fight booked in the Octagon. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ returns at UFC Vegas 125 in the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on The Ultimate Fighter 33 winner Daniil Donchenko in the welterweight division.

Multiple sources have confirmed the booking to Heavy.com after an initial report by MMA Junkie. Both Magny and Donchenko are currently not ranked in the UFC Media and UFC Meta rankings.

Veteran Fighter

A UFC mainstay since 2013, 39-year-old veteran Neil Magny first made his mark as a semi-finalist on season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter. His official Octagon career got off to a rocky start, losing two of his first three bouts before saving his roster spot with a victory over Gasan Umalatov. Magny would go on to become one of the welterweight division’s most recognizable names. He put together seven straight wins before losing to BJJ ace Demian Maia. Despite never fighting for a UFC title, Magny remains one of the welterweight division’s most respected veterans.

Play

Over the years, the American has built an impressive résumé, with victories over former champions Robbie Lawler and Johny Hendricks, as well as former interim titleholder Carlos Condit and Kelvin Gastelum. More recently, he has gone 3-3 in his last six outings, picking up wins against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Jake Matthews, and, most recently, Ramiz Brahimaj. He lost to contenders Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and dark horse Yaroslav Amosov. Now, he will look to build on his latest momentum when he squares off against Daniil Donchenko.

Undefeated In The UFC

Turning pro in 2019, the heavy-handed Ukrainian spent most of his early career competing in his home country and Kazakhstan. His big breakthrough came in Naiza FC in 2024. There, he captured the promotion’s title by submitting Kanybek Zhanybek Uulu with a fourth-round rear-naked choke. He then ended the year by successfully defending his belt against Rustem Kudaybergenov. Riding that momentum, Donchenko tried out for season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2025 and earned a spot in the tournament.

Play

Donchenko punched his ticket to the finale with wins over Richard Martins and Matt Dixon, before claiming the season 33 Ultimate Fighter crown via a first-round TKO of Rodrigo Sezinando. He has carried that momentum into a busy 2026 campaign, already racking up three Octagon victories. A unanimous decisions over tough veteran Alex Morono and Punahele Soriano, alongside a second-round knockout of promotional newcomer Theodor Berggren. Now, the prospect faces his stiffest test yet as he collides with the division’s ultimate veteran, Neil Magny.

UFC Vegas 125 – Las Vegas (January 23rd)