UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit shared his only regret from his UFC heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

Hokit lost a unanimous decision to Gane in the main event of UFC 334. While he put up a great fight, he does have one regret: not getting a shot back at Gane for poking him in the eye in the first round.

Josh Hokit Shares Regret From Ciryl Gane Fight

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hokit said that he wishes he had fouled Gane in the fight to get him back for the first-round eye poke.

“My only regret: not (expletive) poking him back. Getting a foul back. Next time, I’m gonna have to – we need to cut off his fingers or something at this point. … In a street fight, if someone pokes you in the eye, you gotta deal with it, I guess – but also in a street fight, you could also do it back. Maybe that’s what I gotta do next time,” Hokit said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

Josh Hokit Knew He Could Get Poked in the Eye

Hokit said that he knew that fighting Gane could result in him getting poked in the eye, even making jokes about it in the lead-up to the bout. But regardless of his vision, he was willing to do anything to beat Gane.

“I knew what I was getting myself into. It’s ironic I was joking about it all week, leading up to the fight, and the first 30 seconds he does that. I was seeing triple. It was blurry, whatever. Maybe it played a factor in the fight, but I don’t want to dwell on that. There was a few punches that were a little bit harder to see, which I do then take pride in my vision. That’s what made me a great football player was my vision – seeing the hole. It made things a little challenging, but it is what it is. (Expletive) it. I need to blind myself every day in practice. Beat him with no eyes, you know what I’m saying? That was the mentality going into it,” Hokit said.