Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya explained why he split from his long-time team at City Kickboxing.

Adesanya made a big announcement this summer when he revealed he was leaving City Kickboxing, his long-time training camp, for the first time in his MMA career.

After losing four straight fights, it made sense for Adesanya to make a big career change. Now, he has opened up about why he left his long-time gym.

Israel Adesanya Opens Up About Leaving City Kickboxing

In a YouTube video, Adesanya opened up about leaving City Kickboxing.

“It was a hard decision. It could have been worse than a breakup. You’ve had bad breakups before, we all have. And then sometimes when I was younger, I could feel like, man, I’ve spent so much time with this person, I’ve invested this much, I don’t want to lose all those years. And then you stick to it regardless of the disrespect, the manipulation. But you stick with them because it’s like you don’t want to let those (years) go to waste. But then, as I got older, I can see things for what they are. So, as hard as it was, it also was really easy once I got it done. Once I ripped the Band-Aid off, I was like, ‘Oh, I can see the forest for the trees’, so it was good,” Adesanya said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Israel Adesanya Training at Unity MMA

Now that he’s left City Kickboxing, Adesanya is training at Unity MMA.

“I just decided to stick with what I had, and I have Andrei Paulet, who was my wrestling coach at CKB, but he’s way more than a wrestling coach, that’s just his foundation. And I have ‘Twist’ (Tristam) Apikotoa and just through Andrei, I trusted him and he was able to help me and guide us in the right direction because he knows me.“He brought in ‘Twist’ because Twist has always been there, too. And then, I picked two guys to help me with this camp initially, and then ‘Twist’ brought in sparring partners from South Auckland. And now Unity MMA, which is perfect, just up the road from us. It was them that gave us a home because I was looking around the area,” Adesanya said.

Adesanya returns next Saturday at UFC Saudi Arabia when he battles Shara Magomedov in a striker’s delight in a five-round middleweight main event bout.