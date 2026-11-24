UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley stumped for a heavyweight grudge match between Josh Hokit and Jon Jones.

After Hokit lost to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, he has been going back and forth on social media with Jones, a teammate at Jackson Wink MMA Academy. The two do not like each other, and they have made that very obvious.

Now, the two should settle their beef inside the Octagon, in O’Malley’s opinion.

Sean O’Malley Wants to See Josh Hokit vs. Jon Jones

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O’Malley made it clear that he wants to see Hokit fight Jones in the UFC.

“Hokit and Jon Jones, this is setting up for an incredible fight is what this is doing. We want to see Josh Hokit vs. Jonny ‘Bones’ Jones. That’s what this is all coming down to. They have to settle it, and it’s going to make for probably one of the biggest fights in UFC history. Because when (expletive) gets personal – Conor (McGregor) – Khabib (Nurmagomedov) – it gets massive, and this is getting personal. And it’s the heavyweight division. For whatever reason, the heavyweight division is what people want to see the most. Jon Jones is the greatest of all time. Josh Hokit is becoming a superstar. This is what people want to see,” O’Malley said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Beef Runs Deep

The beef between Hokit and Jones runs very deep, which is why O’Malley is so intrigued by these two stepping into the Octagon against one another, as it’s clear that they truly hate each other.

“This got dark. Josh Hokit-Jon Jones, this is trending to be probably one of the most personal beefs of all time. Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier’s was very, very bad, but it never got to this level. This level (Jones) talking about Josh likes them young – I mean Khabib and Conor, religion was brought into it. Family was brought into it. That was probably the most hatred towards each other. This is trending in that direction. There hasn’t been enough time for it to get to that level, but it’s going to be,” O’Malley said.