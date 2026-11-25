Veteran UFC lightweight fighter King Green is calling his next shot, as he wants to step into the Octagon against Dan Hooker.

Though Green is coming off a bad KO loss against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 332 and Hooker just won a decision over Brian Ortega at UFC Qatar, this is still a fight that makes a lot of sense, as it would put two veteran fan favorites against each other

King Green Wants Dan Hooker Next

Taking to his Kick stream, Green made it clear that Hooker is who he wants next.

“I would love to fight him. He’s been constantly calling for my name. Hooker, the time is now. The time is now. We were supposed to fight each other, guys. When I fought Jalin (Turner), Hooker got hurt 10 days before the fight,” Green said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

King Green Willing to Go Into Enemy Territory to Fight Dan Hooker

To entice Hooker into taking the fight against him, Green said that he would be willing to go to New Zealand to fight Hooker in his home country, if that’s what the UFC wants.

“It’s the best fight to make right now. It’ll be fireworks for both of us. I definitely think that it’ll be a legendary fight. As soon as he wants it to happen, and wherever he wants it to happen at. I’ll even give him home field advantage and I’ll give him when he wants to do it. I’ll just take the fight,” Green said.

The UFC does not currently have a fight card booked for New Zealand, but they do have the upcoming UFC Sydney card in February in nearby Australia, a place where Hooker has fought many times before. That could be a great spot for this matchup between Hooker and Green to take place, as Green said he has no problem fighting the Kiwi somewhere where he would have the crowd booing him.

We’ll see if the UFC ultimately ends up booking this matchup, but it’s certainly one that makes a lot of sense on paper and one that the promotion should consider booking.