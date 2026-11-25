Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub sent a stern warning to Navajo Stirling about a big, key choice in his fighting career.

After Stirling knocked out Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar, he did not call out his teammate, UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg.

Schaub believes that’s a mistake, and that Stirling needs to be more selfish about his MMA career.

Brendan Schaub Says Navajo Stirling Is Making a Mistake

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Schaub explained why Stirling is making a big mistake by not being more assertive about wanting to fight Ulberg for the belt.

“Let’s say you’re retired after a 10–year long career. I’m being generous. Let’s say 10 years. Do you think when (expletive) hits the fan, you can call Ulberg and ask to pay your mortgage? You think he’s going to do that? You think your ‘brother’s’ going to do that? No. He probably won’t even pick up the phone. Take it from me, dude: I’ve lived a long, crazy life. The only reason you guys are so close is you’re in the same lane; you’re pursuing the same dream. That’s why you guys are close, and you happen to train at the same gym and have the same coaches. … All these guys who you think are your ‘brothers,’ you’re never going to hear from them or they might check in on holidays or your birthday,” Schaub said (via MMAjunkie.com)

“Life gets busy. You’re going to have family, kids, mortgage. You’ll pay for the food, school’s an (expletive). Maybe they have some issues, you get tutors, they start sports. That gets expensive. You have to build enough of a goose egg. You’ve got to build enough of a net to support those little dudes and your wife. And if you think anybody in that camp that you’re training with in City Kickboxing is going to make sure those kids or your wife are good? Buddy, I’m telling you, you’re heartbroken. You’re on your own. They’re not bad people. They’re also going to be busy. Ulberg’s also going to have a mortgage and a car payment, a family and kids to pay for. He has to look out for his. It’s not that he’s mean, and it’s not mean if he doesn’t call you on your birthday. He’s busy trying to provide and live his life. I’m telling you Navajo, (expletive) everybody.”

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Good Advice From ‘Big Brown’

While Schaub may not be everyone’s cup of tea, this is absolutely good advice from him, and Stirling should really listen to what Schaub is saying here.

As Schaub said, this is a selfish sport, and most fighters are only looking out for themselves. While Stirling and Ulberg may be friends now, that doesn’t mean that things will always be that way, as in a one-on-one sport like MMA, people are always going to be worried about themselves first and foremost.

So, we’ll see what Stirling ends up doing, but this is some really good advice that Schaub is givnig him.