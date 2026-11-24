Long-time UFC bantamweight fighter Raoni Barcelos provided the latest update on a potential return to the Octagon.

Barcelos last fought Raul Rosas Jr. in September and lost via fifth-round TKO in a fight that saw him suffer a serious medical issue. It was a frightening scene, and Rosas even admitted later on that he thought his opponent may have died in the cage that night.

Fortunately, Barcelos is OK, but a return to the Octagon is still very much up in the air.

Raoni Barcelos Provides Latest Update on Potential UFC Return

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Barcelos provided the latest update on a potential return to the UFC.

“I really want to come back. “I want to return. I don’t want things to end here. It takes time. I’m doing everything the UFC and the doctor have asked me to do, including taking the rest that I need. I received a six-month suspension, so I’m not allowed to do any kind of physical activity that raises my heart rate above 150 (beats per minute). I’m staying in weekly contact with the (UFC Performance Institute) and following everything properly so I can return as soon as possible,” Barcelos said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

Raoni Barcelos Remains Committed to MMA

Barcelos remains committed to the sport and is going to do everything in his power to make a comeback despite all of the unknowns.

“It all depends on my recovery, submitting my medical tests, and how they evaluate everything. I believe they’ll clear me, yes. There’s no reason why they wouldn’t if I’ve followed the rules, respected the suspension period, and submitted all my test results without any issues. There’s no reason to deny me clearance. This is my job. I have a family to support and a home to take care of. I know my life comes first, but once I feel good enough to return, you can be sure that if I get clearance from the UFC, I’ll be ready to put on a show for the fans, my supporters, and everyone who enjoys my work. I don’t want to stop,” Barcelos said.