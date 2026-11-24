UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn revealed a clever strategy that helped maximize his earnings during his WWE run. Severn managed to align his WWE schedule with several bookings in close proximity.

‘The Beast,’ along with former rival Ken Shamrock, was among the first UFC fighters to cross over to WWE. Severn was also an accomplished amateur wrestler and served as an alternate for Team USA at the Olympics.

Given his wealth of knowledge and experience in MMA and amateur wrestling, Severn would often secure seminar bookings. In addition, ‘The Beast’s WWE contract was unique in that he was allowed to continue fighting.

UFC Hall of Famer Reveals Clever Way He Maximized His Earnings During WWE Run

UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn was very clever in how he approached his WWE career. The industry, particularly WWE, is known to have a very rigorous and demanding schedule.

Severn revealed that he actively sought out booking opportunities in cities that WWE would travel to for RAW. There, he would secure his pay for appearing on WWE programming, as well as multiple revenue streams from his bookings that same day.

Having already established himself before signing with WWE, Severn ensured he did not have to rely on the company like others.

“I go do business for the [WWE] and then when the show was done, I would go to a sports bar or something like that, and then do an appearance at a sports bar. My 24 hours is gone whereas the standard wrestler over there made one payday. My 24 hours is gone, but I’m pulling down two, three, four, or more paydays,” Severn said during an episode of his Ben & The Beast podcast.

He continued:

“I’m probably the first professional wrestler that was not limited to simply just working for just them. Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, they were all products of Vince McMahon, the creative team and they’re working for only one company. Not me,” Severn said.

Severn Reveals What Backstage Was Like

Severn also praised WWE and its crew for how organized the backstage area was for the talent.

‘The Beast’ explained how WWE would typically set up the ring, stage, and lighting at a venue. He also added that the company made it easy for the superstars to find everything they needed backstage.

“The crew, what a military operation, because there’s gonna be like three or four tractor-trailer trucks. They’re gonna pull up and they’re gonna be laying all kinds of electrical lines all over the place. Literally, these are miles of lines that they’re just stringing out these cords. But as you walk up to the actual entrance and you walk in, then you start looking left to right, and you’ll just see all these pieces of paper. They just take a piece of paper, put tape onto it, and it’s like, ‘Vince [McMahon’s] office this way. Cafeteria that way. Talent this way,'” Severn said during his Ben & The Beast podcast.

He added: “It shocked me that this corporation that is so well oiled and organized, and the weakest link of it was the talent themself.”