Aljamain Sterling took aim at Islam Makhachev after his controversial defense of Usman Nurmagomedov. Sterling accused Makhachev’s team for not being genuine and practicing what they preach.

Makhachev defended Nurmagomedov after the former Bellator lightweight champion attacked Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi. The reigning welterweight champion was criticized for justifying what Nurmagomedov and his teammates had done.

Sterling called Makhachev out for excusing Nurmagomedov’s behavior. The former bantamweight champion felt there was phoniness and cowardly behavior on display.

Sterling feels that misunderstandings due to cultural views should not be an excuse to attack somebody, particularly if that person is outnumbered.

Aljamain Sterling Blasts Islam Makhachev After Usman Nurmagomedov Defense

Aljamain Sterling took offense to Islam Makhachev defending Usman Nurmagomedov. He voiced his frustration with how Nurmagomedov conducted himself both prior to and after the attack.

Sterling revealed that while he does respect Makhachev, he feels Makhachev was wrong for to defend Nurmagomedov.

“You want to say it’s ramifications for what happened in Georgia? Then don’t make peace and make amends, and then shake hands, and then act like this is a movie,” Sterling told The Ariel Helwani Show. “That’s just cowardice to me. There’s nothing tough about that. There’s nothing honorable about that, there’s nothing cool about that. You’re no better than a gang member jumping another gang member.”

He continued:

“It just shows you the type of person you truly are and shows your face, your true colors, your characteristics, and it’s not something I would teach my kids. There’s nothing manly about that,” Sterling said.

Sterling Calls Makhachev’s Team Out for Being Hypocritical

Sterling also took aim at Makhachev’s team as a whole for being hypocritical.

The former UFC bantamweight champion pointed to what they preach to the public. However, Sterling revealed that they do not practice what they preach behind the scenes.

“To parade around and act like you are this gold standard of peace or the gold standard of how a man should live his life, and his code, then act like it. Don’t do stuff that makes people look at you like you’re a bunch of wild savage animals, because that’s what that looked like,” Sterling told The Ariel Helwani Show.

He continued:

“The one thing that I don’t like is that they say all these things in public, but behind closed doors, those guys are no saints. So, that’s my biggest issue when you’re parading around waving this flag, acting like this but behind closed doors, you’re a completely different person. And you’re trying to act like you’re an example for kids and the next generation,” Sterling said.

Sterling then called on Makhachev and his team to be themselves.

“I would respect you more if you be yourself. You want to be the bad guy? Go ahead, be the [expletive] bad guy,” he said. “Stop going around acting like you’re this saint and these perfect people because you’re not.”