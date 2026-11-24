Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz called out Jiri Prochazka following the latter’s recent loss at UFC Qatar.

We are just a few days removed from Prochazka getting knocked out by Navajo Stirling in the main event of UFC Qatar, but Blachowicz is already calling him out for a fight between two former UFC champions.

Jan Blachowicz Wants Jiri Prochazka Next

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Blachowicz made a public callout to Jiri Prochazka on X.

“.@jiri_bjp Jura… Let’s fight. Now or never,” Blachowicz wrote.

Fight Makes Sense

On paper, this is a sensible callout, as both Blachowicz and Prochazka are former UFC champs who are both coming off a knockout loss to the same man, Stirling.

Though Blachowicz is the oldest fighter in the UFC right now at age 43, he is known for his “legendary Polish power,” and they say that power is the last thing to go in a fighter. So Blachowicz would absolutely have the chance to knock Prochazka out if he could catch him on the chin, which is what Stirling and current UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg have done this year with their brutal back-to-back KO wins over Prochazka.

That being said, since Prochazka is also a powerful striker and nine years younger than Blachowicz, you would have to think that the Czech native would be the betting favorite for this fight regardless of his recent knockout losses this year.

Either way, this would be an awesome fight, and it could potentially be the headliner of a UFC Fight Night card in Europe or on the main card of a numbered event, as it features two fan favorites who are always in exciting fights.

As for when this fight could be booked, it really depends on how much time Prochazka needs to recover following his nasty KO loss to Stirling at UFC Qatar. If he needs a few months to recover before he can begin training for his next fight, then perhaps the UFC will give Blachowicz someone else, but on paper, this is a 205 lbs fight that truly makes sense.