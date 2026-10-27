Angela Hill Returns for 31st UFC Fight at UFC 335

Angela Hill has her 31st UFC fight booked. She returns on December 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During UFC 335, she puts her spot in the rankings on the line against the up-and-coming Shanelle Dyer in the strawweight division.

Multiple sources confirmed the fight to Heavy.com after an initial report from MMA Junkie. Hill is currently holding the #14 spot in the UFC Media rankings, though she remains unranked in the Meta rankings. Her opponent, Dyer, enters just her third UFC bout but has a massive opportunity to fight her way directly into the rankings.

Recordholder

Angela Hill has fought in the UFC since 2014 and holds many records in the Women’s Strawweight division. With a 1-0 record, she entered The Ultimate Fighter Season 20. She lost to eventual winner Carla Esparza early on in the tournament but won her UFC debut against Emily Kagan. In 2015, she lost twice in a row in the UFC and was cut from the promotion. Hill went to Invicta FC, won four fights in a row, including the title, and was called back to the UFC. She was never able to get into the top of the division but became a mainstay in the top 15 of the strawweight division.

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Hill had competitive fights against former title challengers but often had bad luck that the decision went the other way. Hill’s best run in the UFC was between 2022 and 2024. She won four out of five fights, only coming up short in her lone main event fight in the UFC against current champion Mackenzie Dern. Last year, Hill started with a win over Ketlen Souza but closed the year with two losses against Iasmin Lucindo and Fatima Kline. In her most recent fight, Hill had a great performance against former ONE Championship champion and promotional newcomer Xiong Jingnan. With a win under her belt, the 41-year-old hopes to close out 2026 on a two-fight winning streak when she takes on Shanelle Dyer.

New Blood

Shanelle Dyer is 16 years younger than Hill. Dyer has fought most of her bouts in her home country of England. After three years fighting as an amateur and winning multiple titles, Dyer moved to the professionals in 2023. Dyer was signed to the PFL after two spectacular knockout wins in the regional scene. She entered the PFL Europe tournament and won three fights in a row. Dyer was supposed to fight in the finale but wasn’t able to compete due to an injury. Last year she got the call from the UFC to enter the Contender Series. She took on Carol Foro. In a very entertaining fight, Dyer suffered her first defeat as a professional.

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Foro won via unanimous decision. UFC President Dana White admitted afterwards that he loved the fight between the two women and gave out two contracts. Dyer made her debut in the UFC earlier this year in front of her home crowd in England against Ravena Oliveira. She finished the Brazilian fighter in the second round, earning herself the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. In her most recent fight, Dyer got another finish. This time she beat Elise Reed via TKO in the third round. Now she gets a big step up in competition when she takes on Angela Hill.

UFC 335 – Las Vegas