Arman Tsarukyan Provides Update on UFC Lightweight Title Shot

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan provided the latest update on when he could fight for the promotion’s 155 lbs title.

Tsarukyan has won his last six fights in a row and is coming off an incredible elbow KO over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September that affirmed his spot as the division’s top contender and the man who should be next in line to fight UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

To this point, he has not been booked for the title shot. Now, though, we have a better idea of when the timeline for Tsarukyan fighting for the belt would be.

Arman Tsarukyan Says He Will Fight for Belt in Early 2027

According to Tsarukyan, he will fight for the UFC lightweight title in the first quarter of 2027, though he did not reveal who he will fight for the belt.

“As I heard, I’m gonna fight for the title next. Beginning of next year, almost (first quarter),” Tsarukyan said.

Will Arman Tsarukyan Fight Justin Gaethje?

The question that every fan wants to know is: Will Tsarukyan fight Gaethje for the undisputed UFC lightweight title, or will he fight for a vacant title instead?

The reason that question is even being asked is that Gaethje is unsure if he will fight again following his title-fight-winning performance over former UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 back in June, which was one of the biggest upsets in UFC title fight history.

Gaethje injured his hands during that fight, and given that he is now 38 years old and on the back end of his MMA career, he is considering hanging up his gloves before even making his first title defense at 155 lbs.

If Gaethje keeps his belt, then that would be Tsarukyan’s next fight for the belt. But if Gaethje decided to give up his belt, then Tsarukyan could fight either Topuria or Paddy Pimblett for the vacant title instead.

Regardless of the opponent, it seems like Tsarukyan is going to finally get his crack at fighting for the UFC lightweight title in his next fight after a long wait.